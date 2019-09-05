Mayor John Kehde met with members of the Osage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Tuesday to declare the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Sedalia.
According to a press release, Sept. 17, 2019, marks the 232nd anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention. To ensure official recognition of the document and its anniversary and to the celebrations which will commemorate the occasion, Public Law 915 guarantees the issuing of a proclamation each year by the President of the United States of America designating Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
In the proclamation, Kehde asks citizens to reaffirm the ideals of the Framers of the Constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed through this guardian of liberties, remembering that lost rights may never be regained.
