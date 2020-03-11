On Monday, March 9, 2020, Mayor John Kehde joined his grandson, Edson Kehde, along with Edson's music teacher, Justin Lawson to announce Music Teacher Appreciation Day for Sedalia, Missouri Thursday, March 12.
In 2019, Mayor Kehde proclaimed March 12th as Music Teacher Appreciation Day for Sedalia in honor of the late Jordan Ali Halane, a Sedalia native and music teacher.
In celebration of music educators, the city encourages residents to post a picture to social media on March 12th with a music teacher who has inspired them with the hashtags #MTAD2020, #SedaliaMusicTeachers, and ##MusicTeacherAppreciationDay.
