Mayor John Kehde met with members of the Osage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Nov. 5 to declare November 2019 as National American Indian Heritage Month in the City of Sedalia.
The proclamation stated “the history and culture of our great nation have been significantly influenced by American Indians and indigenous peoples. The contributions of American Indians have enhanced the freedom, prosperity, and the greatness of America today. Their customs and traditions are respected and celebrated as part of a rich legacy throughout the United States.” According to the proclamation, Native American Awareness Week began in 1976 and recognition was expanded by Congress and approved by President George Bush in August 1990, designating November as National American Indian Heritage Month. In honor of National American Indian Heritage month, community celebrations and numerous cultural, artistic, educational, and historical activities have been planned.
Kehde urged all citizens to observe this month with appropriate programs, ceremonies and activities.
