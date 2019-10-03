Members of the Sedalia Fire Department met with Mayor Pro-Tem Tolbert Rowe on Monday to declare Oct. 6 to Oct. 12, 2019, as Fire Prevention Week in Sedalia.
The month of October is Fire Prevention Month, and Oct. 6 to Oct. 12 will now be Fire Prevention Week in the City of Sedalia.
According to the proclamation, the city is committed to ensuring the safety and security of everyone living in and visiting Sedalia. Fire is a serious public safety concern both locally and nationally and homes are the locations where people are at greatest risk from fire.
According to the release, in a typical home fire, people may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help citizens make the most of the time they have and give everyone enough time to get out.
This year’s theme for Fire Prevention Week is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) states that each person in a household or community can be a hero when it comes to fire safety. They suggest every household make a home escape plan.
Rowe encourages all the people of Sedalia to be aware of their surroundings, look for available ways out in the event of a fire or other emergency, respond when the smoke alarm sounds by exiting the building immediately, and to support the many public safety activities and efforts of Sedalia’s fire and emergency services during Fire Prevention Week 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.