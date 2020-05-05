The McClure Archives and University Museum is gathering information about the impact of COVID-19 on the campus and surrounding communities.
The staff of the McClure Archives and University Museum is archiving this important point in the lives of University of Central Missouri community members by participating in the COVID-19 Archive. As the official repository for UCM, the archives/museum seeks to collect a wide variety of items — diaries, photos, memes, screenshots, anything that document individuals’ experiences during this pandemic.
Those who would like to share these items are encouraged to submit them to ucmcovidarchive@gmail.com. Anyone who provides such items should be sure to include an explanation of background, and their full name for entry into the digital archives. Anyone can submit anything related to COVID-19, and as many items as they wish, according to Amber Clifford Napoleone, Ph.D., professor of anthropology and director of the McClure Archives and University Museum.
