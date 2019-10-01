Select local McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 in partnership with local law enforcement agencies. This national one-day event brings local police officers and citizens together over coffee to discuss community issues and build relationships in a safe environment.
The first Wednesday of October is deemed National Coffee with a Cop Day, when thousands of police, sheriff, campus, local and federal law enforcement agencies participate in community events across the country.
Local participating restaurants include:
1002 W. Buchanan in California
1611 S. Limit Ave. in Sedalia
1000 W. Newton in Versailles
1890 Commercial Dr. in Warsaw
