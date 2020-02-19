Meals on Wheels is a nonprofit organization that delivers meals to seniors, the homebound and handicapped citizens of Sedalia. The food is prepared by Superior Vendall and is delivered by volunteers. Meals cost $3. For more information on receiving meals or to become a volunteer, call 660-826-5039.
Meals are delivered this week by Parkview Christian Church
Monday: Chicken breast filet, potatoes and gravy, peas, pudding, milk, roll.
Tuesday: Chili, peanut butter sandwich, crackers, cinnamon apples, milk.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, potatoes and gravy, broccoli, vanilla pudding, roll, milk.
Thursday: Chicken and rice, coleslaw, peaches, cookie, roll, milk.
Friday: Spaghetti, breadsticks, salad, orange, milk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.