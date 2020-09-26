Mr. and Mrs. Rick Mergen, of Sedalia, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary Sept. 30 with a private party at the R.A. Mergen Farms.
Susan Fisher and Rick Mergen were married Sept. 30, 1995, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sedalia by Father Michael Volkmer.
Mr. Mergen is retired from Pepsi-Cola Co. in Sedalia and is a transport specialist at Ditzfeld Transfer Inc. Mrs. Mergen is the development director at the Center for Human Services in Sedalia.
They have one child, Christopher Fisher Mergen.
