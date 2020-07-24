Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Meyer will celebrate their 50th anniversary from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 with an open house at Simple Blessings Barn in Knob Noster.
Mae I. Allee and Harvey Meyer were married Aug. 14, 1970, at Otterville Baptist Church by the Rev. Warren Haley.
Mr. Meyer is retired as a finance manager. Mrs. Meyer is a retired real estate officer assistant at Third National Bank in Sedalia.
The couple have two children, Paul (Angie) Meyer, of Smithton, and David (Sarah) Meyer, of Sedalia, and five grandchildren.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend the open house. The couple requests no gifts. Masks are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.