The MIAA delayed practices and competition until the weeks of Aug. 31 and Sept. 28, respectively, announced Monday in a news release.
Modifying the regular season and championship events as cost-saving and safety measures due to anticipated COVID-19 restrictions, the MIAA released revised schedules for all sports in June.
“This plan allows our student-athletes to get back on campus and get acclimated with the student body before we begin practices and competition,” said MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy. “We remain hopeful that the MIAA student-athletes will be able to practice and compete this fall, but we need to be patient and make sure that we are doing that in a healthy and safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches, and administrators.”
Schedules will not be redrawn. According to the release, the MIAA COVID-19 Task Force could explore moving any games missed should the NCAA pass specific legislation.
“The plan will allow member universities to continue to monitor the COVID-19 Global Health Pandemic, and to make decisions about athletics and other campus activities based on conditions in that community and with guidance from local and state health officials.”
Mules football is now scheduled to begin a seven-game season 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, hosting Fort Hays State.
Jennies volleyball has a home triangular scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 3 hosting Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern. Central Missouri women’s soccer is scheduled to host Northwest Missouri 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.
Safety guidelines for practices are expected to be announced soon, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.