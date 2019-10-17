The public is invited to attend the Thursday, Oct. 24 meeting of Mid-Missouri Artists to meet Matthew Kurz.
The program will focus on the part art has played in his recovery from a severe brain injury sustained in 2006. His mother, Brenda Kaiser, said they want to “share hope through art in recovery with brain injury.” Kurz gave a program for MMA a year ago and has made significant strides physically and in his art since that time. The program will begin at 7 p.m. in the Arts and Crafts Room of the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
The deadline for applying for booth space in the Nov. 2 Holiday Arts and Crafts Show sponsored by MMA and Warrensburg Parks and Recreation is Oct. 25. For more information, contact Rebecca Limback at rlimback@iland.net or 660-429-2446.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.