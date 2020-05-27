MINK League officials announced Wednesday the cancellation of the 2020 campaign.
The collegiate wood bat baseball league published the statement in a news release, citing uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is with great disappointment that the MINK League has determined that we cannot play this season,” said MINK League Commissioner Ron Rodriguez. “We join the many other leagues across the United States that have been affected by the COVID-19 virus and the fallout from it. But we must have the safety of our communities, host families, players, coaches, staff and officials as our main concern.”
Twice delaying opening day, the MINK had most recently scheduled its first game for July 1. The league expects to field nine teams, Chillicothe Mudcats, Clarinda A's, Clinton Creatures, Des Moines Peak Prospects, Jefferson City Renegades, Joplin Outlaws, Nevada Griffons, Sedalia Bombers, and the St. Joseph Mustangs in 2021.
“The summer tradition that is MINK League Baseball is something we hold very special,” said MINK League President Ky Turner. “2021 is going to be a very special season, a celebration.”
Coaches and officials met for a video conference Wednesday. Sedalia Bombers head coach Craig McAndrews said health risks for fans, players and host families was too great.
“If we don’t play, we know the result,” McAndrews said. “No one’s going to get it from our MINK League. If we do play, we have no clue what’s going to happen.”
Additional challenges included recruiting host families and the financial impact of playing without fans. He said the players who were already rostered understood the precaution.
“It was more of a nightmare than good,” McAndrews said. “Sometimes you just have to punt.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.