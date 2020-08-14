The Missouri Arts Council is seeking nominations to honor those in the arts: art educators, arts leaders, arts organizations, individual artists, philanthropists and creative communities.
The deadline is noon Monday, Aug. 31. To nominate someone, visit artsheroesneeded.com. For more information contact Missouri Arts Council, 815 Olive St., Suite 16, St. Louis, Mo., 63101-1503, at 314-340-6845 or toll-free 866-407-4752.
