The Missouri Arts Council is offering the Missouri ArtSafe program which will train and prepare arts organizations, both nonprofits and for-profits of any size, to create and present safely for audiences during COVID-19. Topics include:
• When to reopen
• Training frontline staff
• Preparing venues
• Screening for health
Learn more at the free webinar at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. Executive Director Michael Donovan will discuss the steps for certification and how organizations can promote its preparedness when local reopening guidelines are in place.
To register visit https://bit.ly/39yKuVb.
