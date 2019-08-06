The Sedalia Water Division’s contractor is scheduled to complete removal of valves and pipe from the roadway beginning at the intersection of South Missouri Avenue between West Second Street and West Main Street resulting in a lane restriction down to one lane. The work began at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 and will be completed by 5:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
The east side of the South Missouri Avenue and West Second Street intersection will be closed during this same period. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes during this period.
The work is dependent on weather and may be delayed due to rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.