The Missouri Gaming Association, the statewide professional association of the Missouri casino industry, is inviting high school seniors to enter the 24th annual Project 21 scholarship competition. This year, one $2,500 first prize scholarship and three $1,500 second prize scholarships will be awarded. The Project 21 scholarship program encourages students to learn and educate their peers on the illegality, dangers and consequences of underage gambling.
The deadline for entries is March 1. The competition is open to all Missouri high school seniors planning to attend an institution of higher education in the United States within four years of graduation.
Students must write and publish an original essay or article in the school newspaper, or create a poster or video. The article, poster or video must focus on the issues and ramifications of underage gambling. Entries must be published or displayed at the student’s high school for at least one full week between Dec. 1, 2019, and Feb. 15, 2020. Entries will be judged for originality, content, style and educational value.
The Project 21 scholarship application is at www.missouricasinos.org or http://bit.ly/MGA-2020-Project21 or by calling (573) 634-4001. Written requests for applications can be sent to PO Box 305, Jefferson City, MO 65102. Winners will be announced by March 31, and scholarships will be awarded by April 15.
