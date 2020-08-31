FCS Financial is hosting a kids’ fishing challenge from Sept. 1- 30. All participating fishermen will receive a T-shirt and be entered for a chance to win one of 15 fully loaded tackle boxes worth an estimated $150 each.
Any time during the month of September, children ages 4-18 can participate by catching a fish and completing an entry on the FCS Financial website. They will need to follow all local and state fishing regulations and are encouraged to follow CDC social distancing guidelines.
A photo of the live fish along with the entry form can be submitted at www.myfcsfinancial.com/about-us/kids-fishing-challenge. Participants will enter based on age and species of fish with categories including catfish, bass, bluegill, crappie and other fish. Participants can enter one fish per category but will only be eligible to win one grand prize.
For more information or to enter, visit www.myfcsfinancial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.