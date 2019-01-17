Hosting a rodeo is common on the Missouri State Fairgrounds, but Wednesday the Mathewson Exhibition Center featured a less common variety: a maintenance rodeo.
The Missouri Parks and Recreation Association Region 1 hosted its second annual Maintenance Rodeo with 10 teams participating.
“It’s a fundraiser for the region and they can use these funds to enhance their conference experience or hire outside speakers to come in. Our main goal is providing education for parks and recreation professionals,” said Gary Gates, executive director of the association.
The day-long rodeo included five events: using a backpack blower to blow a tennis ball through an obstacle course, using a skid steer to pick up kettlebells as they drove through an obstacle course, a zero-turn mower obstacle course, a playground inspection course, and a truck-and-trailer driving course.
“We picked these skills because they work on them on a daily basis,” Gates said. “This is an opportunity for them to showcase those skills while having fun and in a competitive environment. It’s always fun to bring home bragging rights.”
As teams took their turn on each course, teammates, opponents and spectators watched from the stands. There was plenty of applause, plus some laughter when cones got caught in the truck’s wheels during the truck-and-trailer course.
Liberty Team 2 took first place, Lee’s Summit took second place and Warrensburg took third place. Sedalia tied for sixth place.
Shawn Butler, of Liberty, who took first place in the truck course with Devin Skillman, said he “had a blast” during his team’s first year at the rodeo.
“It’s a great thing, you get all the different cities around involved and have a lot of fun,” said John Nigh, of St. Joseph, who competed in the mower course and as a spotter in the truck course.
Gates said the event is hosted in the winter because parks and recreation employees are typically less busy than during the warmer months. However, the rodeo was missing four teams from Kansas City that had to skip the event due to last weekend’s weather.
“I don’t know if most folks know, but parks and rec departments help street departments, they all work together to clear public properties and rights of ways,” he said.
Discussion was already underway Wednesday as to how the event could be improved and expanded next year. While it is hosted by Region 1, Gates said he is hoping to get statewide participation in the future.
Gates said many events feature the recreation side of the department, so it was nice to feature those who keep parks operating smoothly.
“These are the unsung heroes,” he said. “Ball teams can’t play without someone mowing the grass and unkept playgrounds can be dangerous. All these people make that happen. It’s neat we are able to provide something for them.”
