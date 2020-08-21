Officials from the Pettis County Health Center confirmed the addition of 15 new positive cases Thursday.
There are now a total of 665 cases in Pettis County. The total number of active cases was reported at 126 with four Pettis County residents hospitalized with the virus. Five hundred thirty-four county residents have been released to normal activity.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Thursday an increase of 1,058 cases bringing the statewide total to 71,733. Three new deaths were reported Thursday. A total of 1,417 Missouri residents have died from the COVID-19 virus.
All residents are asked by federal, state and local health officials to continue to practice social distancing. This includes maintaining a 6-foot distance when in public settings, wearing masks, facing and sanitizing hands frequently and avoiding contact with one’s eyes, nose and mouth.
