Registration is now open for the 2020 Great Central U.S. “ShakeOut” earthquake drill on Oct. 15.
More than 500,000 Missourians participated in last year’s ShakeOut, and more than 100,000 are already registered for this year’s drill, which is designed to remind people how to protect themselves during an earthquake. Missouri is one of 14 participating central U.S. states that could be impacted by a New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake.
“Missouri is home to one of the largest active seismic zones in the country,” State Emergency Management Agency Acting Director Jim Remillard said. “Because earthquakes occur without warning, it is especially important to participate in the ShakeOut drill and practice now, so you know exactly what to do when the shaking starts.”
At 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, participants will practice “Drop, Cover, Hold On”:
• Drop to your hands and knees;
• Cover your head and neck with your hands and arms under a table or desk if you can; and
• Hold on until the shaking stops.
Studies show that in developed countries with modern construction standards, falling debris is the most common source of injuries in an earthquake. Experts advise that when an earthquake occurs in the U.S., dropping, covering and holding on is the best way to protect yourself from falling debris.
To sign up for the ShakeOut, visit www.shakeout.org/centralus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.