The following area students recently graduated from Missouri University of Science and Technology.
Marshall: Sarah Bentley, magna cum laude.
Montrose: Grady Gatzemeyer, cum laude.
Sedalia: Gamliel Adams, Jacob Bergman, Jacob Sanchez.
Warrensburg: Mark Anderson, Brett Ballard, summa cum laude, Alexander Bistline, Caeley Nuss, cum laude, Robert Richner, Cody Roberts.
