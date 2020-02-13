The following area students were recently named to the Missouri University of Science and Technology honor list for the Fall 2019 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Boonville: Sebastian Butler, Andrew Matteson.
Bunceton: Lucas Gerke.
California: Hayden Green, Dania Isidro, Aaron Spillars.
Clinton: Thomas Dehart.
Concordia: Seth Rodewald, Daniel Steen.
Gravois Mills: Connor Kagy.
Green Ridge: Ryan Dove.
Higginsville: Nathaniel Smith.
La Monte: Alicia Davis.
Lexington: Katelin Eagan, Morgen Nicodemus.
Malta Bend: Andrew Edwards.
Marshall: Sarah Bentley.
Montrose: Grady Gatzemeyer.
Sedalia: Ethan Hisle, Akaycia Mather, Matthew Walker, David Wester.
Warrensburg: Sean Anderson, Brett Ballard, Spencer Brown, Zachary Copus, Ryan Duffendack, Caeley Nuss, Elizabeth Smith, Joshua Sterling, Noah Weyrauch.
Warsaw: Dallas Larsen, Bailey Sharp, Tanner Wilson.
