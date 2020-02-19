Two entertainers have announced their 2020 tours, which include stops at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.
Last week, Steve Miller Band announced The Americana Tour will be touring the United States and Canada this summer. The tour also includes Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Gary Mule Deer. The Americana Tour will make a stop at the Pepsi Grandstand on Saturday, Aug. 22. The Missouri State Fair shared the announcement on its Facebook page and stated more information about the show, including ticket details, would be announced soon.
More information about the entire tour can be found at SteveMillerBand.lnk.to/tour.
On Tuesday, Trace Adkins announced his The Way I Wanna Go Tour 2020 will be touring the United States and Canada this spring and summer. He will be performing at the Pepsi Grandstand on Thursday, Aug. 13, which is opening day of the 2020 state fair. The Missouri State Fair also shared the announcement on its Facebook page and stated more information about the show, including ticket details, would be announced soon.
More information about the entire tour can be found at tadkins.co/Shows.
