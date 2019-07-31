With opening day of the Missouri State Fair only a week away, for thousands of individuals, their stay at the Fair will begin at 9 a.m. Friday as the public campgrounds are scheduled to open.
Residents may want to consider altering their driving routes if they travel on South U.S. Route 65 near the Centennial Gate to avoid lines of campers waiting to enter the fairgrounds Friday morning.
“On average, we host approximately 1,800-2,000 permits each year during the annual State Fair,” Fair Director Mark Wolfe said. “We have many campers who do stay for the duration, but also quite a few that leave after the first weekend. Many will also camp for one night, coming in for a concert, for example.”
The 60-acre campground is located west of the fairgrounds on Clarendon Road. Unreserved spot rental is $25 per day per vehicle/unit. There are approximately 170 full hook-up sites available first-come, first-served. These spaces are in the blue and white sections and offer 30-amp service. Once the 170 spaces are full, dry camping will be offered, according to a press release.
Campers are not permitted to line up before 7 a.m. and no early permits will be distributed.
“This year we are anticipating having everyone that comes early Friday morning in a spot by noon, pending site availability,” Wolfe commented. “We’re continually working to improve the process, even utilizing an exit gate for a cleaner migration into the campgrounds.”
According to the release, all types of camping units are accommodated, including tents. Other amenities include three sewage waste dump stations, restrooms, shower facilities and free Wi-Fi provided by Otelco.
The Missouri State Fair has issued the following guidelines:
• The public camping line up process will not start any earlier than the morning of Friday, Aug. 2.
• Starting at 7 a.m. Friday, campers will be allowed into the fairgrounds to line up for camping. All campers must enter the fairgrounds at the Centennial Gate, or Gate 12, located on U.S. 65. This gate will remain open until 6 p.m. After 6 p.m., campers may enter the campgrounds directly through the main campground entrance on Clarendon Road.
• Permits will be given to camping units only (motor homes or vehicles pulling campers); other vehicles without campers lining up to save a space will not be issued a permit.
• Payment may be cash or credit cards. Credit card payments will be charged 2% plus $0.50 service charge.
• No campers may be left in the line-up area unattended.
• The public campground will open by 9 a.m. Friday and campers will be accepted in the order of their permit number.
• To expedite the process, campers are encouraged to have their form of payment ready and to also download and fill out the emergency contact form found on the Fair’s website.
For more information including a map of the camping line up route, visit the public camping section of mostatefair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.