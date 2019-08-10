Join in a Salute to Heroes during Opening Weekend of the 2019 Missouri State Fair.
Saturday, Aug. 10 is State Fair Homecoming Day. Help show appreciation to law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics who will receive free admission to the Fair and $1 admission for their immediate family members.
Sunday, Aug. 11 is Military Appreciation Day, a tribute to all military service men and women. The Fair will honor these individuals with free gate admission for all past and present military and $1 admission for immediate family members.
Several events are planned including a Military Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. east of the Mathewson Exhibition Center and the Military Appreciation Ceremony at 2 p.m. inside the Mathewson Exhibition Center.
