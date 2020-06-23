At the direction of the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) State Veterinarian’s office, the Missouri State Fair will not host rabbit shows at the State Fair this August due to Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2 (RHDV2).
RHDV2 is a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease that affects both domestic and wild rabbits of all ages. This is a foreign animal disease as recognized by the World Organization for Animal Health and is of high concern in the United States. RHDV2 has been confirmed in Colorado, California, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada.
Often the only clinical sign of the disease is sudden death, possibly with blood-stained noses caused by internal bleeding. Other signs include fever, loss of appetite, lethargy, neurologic signs and difficulty breathing. The incubation period for the disease is one to five days.
The virus is spread via direct contact with infected rabbits, as well as their meat or fur. The virus can also be spread indirectly through contact with an infected rabbit’s excretions, cages, bedding, feeders, equipment, etc. People can also serve as a fomite in the spread of the virus when handling an infected rabbit or their materials mentioned previously and then carrying the virus to a naïve rabbit. The virus can survive on an object for up to 105 days in dry, room temperatures.
RHDV2 is not infectious to people or other domestic animals.
The movement of live rabbits, such as for shows or fairs, presents a significant risk for spread of the disease due to the commingling of rabbits. MDA recommends postponing or canceling rabbit shows until more is known about the distribution of the virus and/or until vaccination is available.
For more information, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.