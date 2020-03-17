Like many organizations and individuals, the Missouri State Fair has been monitoring the ever-changing conditions surrounding the nation and world-wide COVID-19 crisis and the use of the buildings and grounds during this time.
Tuesday the Fair issued the following statement:
“In the interest of public health related to COVID-19 concerns, all events scheduled to be held on the Missouri State Fairgrounds between now and May 10, 2020, have been canceled. These actions are in accordance with the latest guidance from the CDC and are necessary to protect the health of your family, friends and neighbors. Like many organizations and individuals, we are monitoring the situation and assessing any new impacts and updates on a daily basis.
“Additionally, the Mathewson Exhibition Center will be closed for walking until further notice. The Missouri State Fair Administration Offices will remain open during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Please note: these closure dates may be shortened or prolonged as more information and guidelines are released.”
According to information from the marketing department at the Fair 43, events scheduled are affected.
Kari Mergen, Marketing Director for the Fair explained, “MSF year-round events staff has reached out to those individuals and organizations with events scheduled during that time period. Many had already made the difficult decision to cancel or postpone their events prior to the Fair’s decision to cancel.”
Individuals with questions are asked to contact the Fair at 660-530-5600.
Fair administrators wish to thank individuals for their patience and understanding during this time.
“Our year-round events staff is working with those individuals and organizations that have been canceled and doing their absolute best to reschedule, refund and/or cancel the events,” Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe said, “We have asked them to keep us in the loop as they make their plans and decisions.”
Those with questions or who need more information related to Missouri’s COVID-19 response, are asked to visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ website or call the 24-hour hotline at 877-435-8411.
