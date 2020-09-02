With Labor Day just around the corner, Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to plan for a safe weekend.
The Highway Patrol encourages individuals to incorporate safety over Labor Day weekend: choosing a route, making sure equipment is in good working condition, being aware of and following Missouri's traffic and boating laws, driving a vehicle or vessel courteously, and wearing a seat belt or a life jacket.
According to a news release, in Missouri, nine people died and 431 were injured in 1,021 traffic crashes over the 2019 Labor Day holiday. This means one person was killed or injured every 10.6 minutes. Troopers arrested 116 people for driving while intoxicated. There were 11 boating crashes, which included four injuries and no fatalities. Troopers arrested 10 people for boating while intoxicated.
The 2020 counting period for the Labor Day holiday will be from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7.
The Highway Patrol will participate in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) over the Labor Day weekend. According to the release, speed, inattention and impaired driving are the leading causes of traffic crashes. All available troopers will be patrolling Missouri’s roadways and waterways. Troopers on the roads will be enforcing Missouri’s speed limit, seat belt, and impaired driving laws in addition to being available to assist motorists.
Missouri’s boaters are asked to do their part:
• Remain alert for other boats and swimmers and be courteous on the water. With more boats on the water, it is even more important to pay attention when operating a vessel.
• Smaller vessels should yield the right-of-way to larger vessels.
• Boaters should avoid overloading their boat with too many passengers.
• Boaters should pay close attention to vessels around them. Causing harm to another person or their property with an excessive boat wake may subject a boater to enforcement action or civil liability.
• Never operate a vehicle or vessel while impaired.
The public is encouraged to call the Patrol's Emergency Report Line 800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellphone if they witness criminal activity or experience a highway or water emergency.
