Missouri State Parks invites the public to begin their archer journey by attending a hands-on instruction at Knob Noster State Park. This program is for those who want to take a step back in time to learn new skills with joint instruction on the basics of archery and atlatl throwing.
The two-hour instructions will take place at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. Registration opens Thursday, Sept. 10.
Missouri State Parks provides the equipment, including bows, atlatls, targets and expertise in a safe environment. Participants must be at least 10 years of age. Children 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The classes are free, but registration is required.
Participants are strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines. Individuals should stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
For more information, email moparks@dnr.mo.gov. To register, visit mostateparks.com/learn2.
