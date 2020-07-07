The following area students were recently named to the Missouri State University dean’s list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.00 scale.
Cole Camp: Josilyn Harms, Megan Thomas.
Lincoln: Alexis Beaman, Paige Bybee, Sidney Johnson.
Warsaw: Kaci Cooner, Suzanne Cortright, Alexander Freeburger, Makayla Mais, Jonathan Petesch, Kamryn Yach, Acacia Jurkowski, Gabi Shull, Kara Smith, Travis Tebbe.
California: Brayden Ash, Lindsey Biesemeyer, Abigail Bilyeu, Gracie George, Taylor Jones, Stacey Kenyon, Lydia Kincaid, Sarah McCord, Anna Thibon, Lindsey VanDieren.
Tipton: Taylor Allee, Elizabeth Knipp, Rachel Schmidt.
Stover: Lacey Buck.
Green Ridge: Kylee Dillon.
Sedalia: Sarah Bergman, Madeline Davidson, Brianna Eisenbarth, Max Martin, Paige Newton, Jenna Northcutt, Allison Rucker, Peyton Sharp, Alyson Shaw, Ian Wallen.
Blackwater: Isabella Roth.
Boonville: Cortney Bealer, Tiffany Larm, Mackenzie Leverton, Rachel Lutz, Samantha Roberts, Raymond Sosa.
Clinton: Molly Frease, Austin Gillund, Elijah Holt, Rebecca Horton, Paige Howard, Allison Lutjen, Suzy Minihan, Ryan Pitts, Jay Reed, Hannah Reid.
Windsor: Ashley Ebeling, Autumn Girgin, Theo Rieckhoff, Katie Gibbs, Devyn Williams.
Holden: Lucee Keller, Sydnee Yancey.
Knob Noster: Rylee Parrott
Leeton: Savanna Collins, Daphne Miles, Shelby Palmer, Amy Underwood.
Warrensburg: Grace Bagby, Chad Bryson, Trisha Everhart.
