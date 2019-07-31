The following area students were recently named to the Dean’s list at Missouri State University.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
Cole Camp: Josilyn Harms.
Lincoln: Sidney Johnson.
Warsaw: Madeline Contreras, Kaci Coone, Makayla Mais, Jonathan Petesch.
Boonville: Cortney Bealer, Kelsi Dillender, Brittany Hughes, Stephanie Kempf, Tiffany Larm, Kenzie Leverton, Rachel Lutz, Hannah Parris.
Otterville: Sabrina Urbin.
Clinton: Carson Dody, Molly Frease, Elijah Holt, Suzy Minihan, Jay Reed, Kathleen William.
Holden: Abbigail Roberson, Sydnee Yancey.
Knob Noster: Rylee Parrott.
Leeton: Savanna Collins, Shelby Palmer.
Warrensburg: Trisha Everhart, Roslynn Grisdale, Alexandra Hoke, Alice Jurkiewicz, Acacia Jurkowski, Alison Landrum, Sarah Lowe, Benjamin Richner, Maria Shull.
Florence: Carlton Homan.
Stover: Lacey Buck, Rachel Tuura.
Versailles: Meghanne Davis, Lauren Embry, Sabrina Farris, Duanna Frerking, Briana Turner.
Green Ridge: Kylee Dillon, Taylor Hoos, Geoffrey Lewis.
Sedalia: Sarah Bergman, Brianna Eisenbarth, Anna Guboglo, Sarah Hughes, Erin Lesmeister, Christopher Mergen, Paige Newton, Peyton Sharp, Alyson Shaw, Logan Sunnarborg, Valerio Toderescu-Stavila, Monika Vaughn, Ian Wallen, Mikala Walton, John Wendt, Alex Wenner, Austin Wood.
Windsor: Katie Gibbs.
Marshall: Kaleb Bishop, Sabrina Borgman, Eli Jackson, Roger Jones, April Murphree, Micaela Phillips, Colin Thurman, T-Love William.
