The following area students were recently named to the Missouri State University summer dean’s list.
To be eligible, undergraduate students must be enrolled in at least six credit hours during the summer semester and have at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
Clinton: Hannah Reid.
Windsor: Hawk Johnson.
Holden: Lucee Keller.
Leeton: Savanna Collins, Daphne Miles.
Warrensburg: Grace Bagby, Kara Smith.
Whiteman Air Force Base: Maggie Khan.
Lincoln: Paige Bybee, Sidney Johnson.
Tipton: Taylor Allee.
Sedalia: Alex Wenner.
Marshall: Ethan Albrecht, April Murphree.
