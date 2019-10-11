Registration is open for the 2019 Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” earthquake drill Oct. 17. More than half a million Missourians participated in last year’s ShakeOut, which reminds people how to protect themselves during an earthquake. Missouri is one of 14 participating central U.S. states that could be impacted by a New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake.
At 10:17 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, participants will practice the “Drop, Cover, Hold On” technique:
• Drop to your hands and knees;
• Cover your head and neck with your hands and arms under a table or desk if you can; and
• Hold on until the shaking stops.
To sign up, visit www.shakeout.org/centralus. Participants receive regular updates on the drill, as well as information on earthquake preparedness and safety.
The New Madrid Seismic Zone, centered in southeast Missouri, is one of the most active earthquake zones in the country, averaging more than 200 small quakes per year. In 1811 and 1812, this zone produced some of the largest earthquakes in U.S. history. Another major earthquake in this area would be felt not only in Missouri, but throughout the Midwest, and would damage much of southern and eastern Missouri, including the St. Louis area.
For more information, visit www.sema.dps.mo.gov/earthquake_preparedness.
