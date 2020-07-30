The Missouri Valley College administration has announced the cancellation of the 2020 commencement ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic and the safety of campus community and guests.
The May commencement had been rescheduled to 2 p.m. Oct. 10 and now the fall ceremony will not take place. 2020 graduates will have the opportunity to walk in the May 2021 commencement ceremony.
December 2019 and May 2020 diplomas, caps and gowns have already been mailed to graduates. Summer graduates can expect to receive their diplomas, caps and gowns around mid-August.
The college plans for face-to-face classes this fall with a modified academic calendar that was previously announced. The fall semester will begin Aug. 20 and conclude Nov. 24.
