The following area students were recently named to the Missouri Valley College Fall 2019 dean's list. The requirements for the dean's list are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," "F," or "incomplete" grades for the semester.
Alma: Caleb Bergman.
Blackwater: Kahla Burge, Dalton Williams.
Boonville: Liza Acton, Christian Kosnopfal, K'Ontrae Williams.
Clinton: Drake Allard, Donald Collins.
Cole Camp: Rileigh Grunden.
Concordia: Sydney Aversman, Mary Cook.
Gilliam: Albert Foster, Abigail Head.
Higginsville: Hope Heaper-Hayes.
Kingsville: Tyler Schoonover.
La Monte: Julie Debord.
Lexington: Chandler Himbury, Talia Hutchings, Laci Phillips, Kara Welch, Julie Yates, Sophomore.
Malta Bend: Bailey Tate.
Marshall: Samantha Adams, Jordan Anderson, Kayleigh Barnes, Mckenna Beeler, Christina Bersano, Benjamin Borgman, Vivian Buie, Brandy Bullard, Milisha Butner, Francisco Camacho, Jerry Carter, Dallas Coslet, Taylor Crawford, Ashley Dawson, Zachary Durbin, Junior, Elizabeth Dye, Gabriel Ellefsen, Jillian Evans, Tanner Fleming, Chloe Garzon, Katelynn Griffitt, Clay Harper, Brandy Haynes, Kaylee Hering, Josie Hume, Wendy Jacobs, Seth Johnson, Kaelani Kose, Savannah Land, Taeyoon Lee, Jocelin Linares, Alexis Livingston, Leslie Magana, Taylor Mason, Kimberly Mikels, Quentin Millard, Kudzai Muzengeza, Lendie Nolting, Miya O'Dell, Senior, Rei Pelushi, Piper Philpott, Tori Pimentel, Bobby Record, Connor Schulte, Steven Sims, Danielle Sitzes, Senior, Emma Sperry, Hannah Spoonhower, Mollie Swift, Julio Tinoco, Julie Vogel, Tenecia Wade, Destiney White, Lakiaha Wright.
Miami: Caitlyn Clements.
Nelson: Lexie Blumhorst.
Odessa: Robert Conchola.
Pilot Grove: Kelsey Lynn, Mason Schlotzhauer.
Rocky Mount: Austin Kostelnik.
Sedalia: Crystal Anderson, Miranda Gunn, Madison Hendricks, Alyson Joyce, Madeline Kindle, Olivia Meeder, Rachelle Rogers, Molly Rozier, Kalea Sullins,
Slater: David Barnett, Dalton Griffith, Chandler Lee, Ashley Sanders.
Smithton: Austin Bohlen, Lyla Bybee.
Sweet Springs: Harrison Boynton, Casey Vogelsmeier, Mathew Vogelsmeier.
Warrensburg: Jaclyn Davis.
Warsaw: Brandi Duffey, Alexander Letcher, Kaitlyn Mikels.
Windsor: Megan Sutton, Tanner White.
