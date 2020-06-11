The following local students were recently named to the Missouri Valley College Spring 2020 dean's list. The requirements for the dean's list are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," "F," or "incomplete" grades for the semester.
Alma: Caleb Bergman, Connor Bergman.
Blackwater: Kahla Burge.
Boonville: Liza Acton, Joshua Judd, Christian Kosnopfal, K'Ontrae Williams.
Clinton: Jakob Yates.
Cole Camp: Rileigh Grunden.
Concordia: Mary Cook, Crystal Inman.
Gilliam: Albert Foster.
Higginsville: Jordan Bass, Mary Fuller, Hope Heaper-Hayes, Wyatt Todd.
Houstonia: Anna-Clara Eckhoff.
La Monte: Julie Debord.
Lexington: Sophia Bales, Jailyn Christophene, Chandler Himbury, Talia Hutchings, Laci Phillips, Julie Yates.
Malta Bend: Annsly Parker.
Marshall: Danielle Strickland, Samantha Adams, Brandon Aguilar, Jordan Anderson,
Zachary Baker, Mckenna Beeler, Dondria Bennett, Jaryl Bernard, Christina Bersano, Benjamin Borgman, Vivian Buie, Milisha Butner, Francisco Camacho, Jerry Carter, Hayden Chevalier,
Sebastian Colbert, Malik Collins, Mckenzie Conley, Dallas Coslet, Cobey Cupp, Felipe De Souza Fileni, Nghia Duong, Zachary Durbin, Elizabeth Dye, Jillian Evans, Tanner Fleming,
Kenlee Frank, Chloe Garzon, Regan Godsey, Katelynn Griffitt, Destiny Hackett, Nicholas Hartley, Brandy Haynes, Kaylee Hering, Raul Hernandez, Catherine Hoecker, Josie Hume, Wendy Jacobs, Seth Johnson, Erin Kelly, Kaelani Kose, Savannah Land, Alana Lange Weiss, Taeyoon Lee, Jocelin Linares, Leslie Magana, Jessica Mallette, Joycelaine Marcus, Taylor Mason, Quentin Millard, Romario Monroy, Kudzai Muzengeza, Lendie Nolting, Demarkous Nunnally, Gavin Orman, Rei Pelushi, Piper Philpott, Bobby Record, Maddison Scarborough, Taylor Scarff, Connor Schulte, Steven Sims, Danielle Sitzes, Tiffany Smith, Hannah Spoonhower, Mollie Swift, Julio Tinoco, Omar Tinoco, Julie Vogel, Tenecia Wade, Jacie Willison, Lakiaha Wright.
Miami: Caitlyn Clements.
Odessa: Sydney Young.
Pilot Grove: Mason Schlotzhauer.
Rocky Mount: Austin Kostelnik.
Sedalia: Alexis Bales, Cheyenne Bleck, Miranda Gunn, Madison Hendricks, Jessica Hufford, Alyson Joyce, Madeline Kindle, Elisha Miller, Rachelle Rogers, Molly Rozier, Kalea Sullins, Nomi Tran, Sumar Twenter.
Slater: David Barnett, John Johnson, Chandler Lee, Riley Peeples, Ashley Sanders.
Smithton: Austin Bohlen, Lyla Bybee.
Sweet Springs: Harrison Boynton, Trevor Phillips.
Warrensburg: Jaclyn Davis.
Warsaw: Brandi Duffey, Alexander Letcher, Kaitlyn Mikels, Kimberly Mikels, Dustin Roark. Windsor: Megan Sutton, Tanner White.
