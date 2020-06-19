The following area students recently graduated from Missouri Valley College for the spring semester of 2020.
Bates City: Austin Nibarger.
Blackwater: Kahla Burge, Summa Cum Laude.
Clinton: Donald Collins.
Concordia. Sydney Aversman.
Gilliam: Albert Foster.
Higginsville: Hope Heaper-Hayes, Magna Cum Laude.
Kingsville: Tyler Schoonover.
Marshall: Danielle Strickland, Jordan Anderson; Magna Cum Laude, Milisha Butner, Malik Collins, Mckenzie Conley; Magna Cum Laude, Dallas Coslet; Magna Cum Laude, Mariah Farden, Kenlee Frank, Alicia Hicks, Josie Hume; Cum Laude, Lindsay Ingram, Wendy Jacobs; Cum Laude, Seth Johnson; Cum Laude, Tori Jones, Erin Kelly; Magna Cum Laude, Aaron Kerksiek, Ryan Mink, Kudzai Muzengeza, Nursing, Lendie Nolting, Demarkous Nunnally, Jazmin Perez, Tristan Ramberg, Bobby Record; Cum Laude, Hannah Spoonhower; Summa Cum Laude, Chayla Stephenson, Tenecia Wade; Summa Cum Laude, Airielle Rose Wise.
Odessa: Brittany Liles.
Pilot Grove: Mason Schlotzhauer; Summa Cum Laude.
Sedalia: Miranda Gunn, Jessica Hufford; Summa Cum Laude, Olivia Meeder, Elisha Miller, Sumar Twenter.
Sweet Springs: Trevor Phillips.
Warsaw: Alexander Letcher.
Windsor: Tanner White.
