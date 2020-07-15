=The following local students were recently named to the Missouri Western State University Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring semester of 2020.
Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 3.5 or better qualify for the honor.
Sedalia: Annahi Borrego, Victoria Cramer.
Students named to the President’s Honor Roll for the spring semester of 2020 carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the honor.
Sedalia: Chaz Satnan.
