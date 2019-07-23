Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital and the Columbia Vet Center are teaming up to provide area veterans with services such as Veterans Health Administration enrollment and counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder and military sexual trauma. Through use of the Mobile Vet Center, a 37-foot-long mobile resource unit, bereavement, marriage and family counseling also are available. Additional resources for veterans through the MVC include VA benefits information and suicide prevention referrals.
The MVC will be at the Whiteman Air Force Base Commissary, 700 Arnold Ave. at Whiteman AFB, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30. For more information, call 573-814-6206.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.