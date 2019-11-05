The Missouri Department of Transportation will host its annual winter operations drill Thursday, Nov. 7.
Motorists may notice increased numbers of MoDOT vehicles on state routes during the drill. In rural areas, crews will deploy after 8 a.m. In urban areas, the drill will not begin until after 9 a.m. The exercise should be completed by 3 p.m.
During the drill, MoDOT employees will react to a simulated forecast of significant snow for the entire state. The department’s emergency operations centers will activate and maintenance employees will be deployed to their trucks. Emergency communications systems will also be tested.
One of the most valuable parts of the drill is that it allows MoDOT’s newest employees the opportunity to drive a snowplow over their designated routes so they are aware of obstacles and obstructions, such as curbs and raised islands, that might be hidden in snow or ice.
MoDOT spent more than $64 million on winter operations last year and used more than 180,000 tons of salt, 4 million gallons of salt brine, 150,000 tons of abrasives, 500 tons of calcium chloride, 100,000 gallons of liquid calcium chloride, 180,000 gallons of liquid magnesium chloride and almost 700,000 gallons of beet juice.
In an average winter, MoDOT employees will plow about 6 million miles of snow and ice, which is enough to go to the moon and back 13 times.
