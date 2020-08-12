The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin repairs to the southbound bridge on U.S. Route 65 over Flat Creek on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
During these repairs, both lanes on the southbound bridge will be closed and traffic will be reduced to one lane both directions on the northbound bridge.
All work is weather dependent.
The age and condition of these bridges require rehabilitation so they can continue to serve motorists. More than 7,000 vehicles cross this stretch of U.S. 65 each day.
For more information, visit www.modot.mo.gov/kansascity.
