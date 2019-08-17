Edward “Ed” Monson will observe his 76th birthday Aug. 23.
He was born Aug. 23, 1943, in Iowa.
Edward worked as a CPA and enjoys playing cards and watching the Kansas City Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings football.
He has two children, Tina Luper, of Sedalia, and Keith Monson, of Jefferson City.
Birthday cards may be sent to Edward at the Sylvia G. Thompson Resident Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
