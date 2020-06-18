After last week’s announcement that the Missouri State Fair will be hosted in 2020, more details were made available during Gov. Mike Parson’s press conference Thursday afternoon.
Parson announced during a press conference last week the Missouri State Fair would be hosted in Sedalia in August, although there would be some changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fair has only been canceled one time, during World War II, and Parson said he would not be the governor to cancel it a second time.
“For more than a century, the fair has been built on strong traditions, showcasing the best of Missouri agriculture,” Parson said. “... The fair will look different this year but we’re going to do everything we can to make it happen and keep the tradition going and alive.”
The fair will be hosted Aug. 13-23, its typical 11-day length. Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn joined Parson on Thursday to offer more insight into what the fair will look like this summer.
“Young people in agriculture put in countless hours of work on their projects whether it’s livestock, vegetables, photos or other items,” said Chinn, a mother of an agriculture exhibitor. “Just like farming, it’s amazing to see the educational value the state fair provides for our students. These young 4-H and FFA members are the future of agriculture and in talking with the governor, we wanted to ensure these traditions continued this year. We see the continuation of the state fair as part of Gov. Parson’s plan to reopen the state.”
Chinn said there are plans to “step up our game on our cleaning efforts.” There will be additional hand sanitizer stations and increased cleaning efforts on the fairgrounds.
The main change to the fair will be the cancellation of concerts at the Pepsi Grandstand, Chinn said. Activities like livestock shows, the midway carnival and camping will still take place.
“We will continue to work with our sponsors, our vendors, our event managers and our concessionaires to find a plan that works for each of their teams,” Chinn said. “We truly want every participant to feel safe and welcome at this fair.”
The Drive to Feed Kids during the state fair sees youth in agriculture package more than 100,000 meals for families who are food insecure. It is coordinated by Missouri Farmers Care, a yearlong campaign to address food insecurity in Missouri. Chinn said the planning committee has committed to continuing the event at the fair in some form.
During his press conference last week, Parson was asked if there will be a Governor’s Ham Breakfast. He said he “doubts” the annual breakfast, which sold out last year and is usually a popular campaign stop for Missouri candidates in election years, will be hosted in 2020.
Numerous state fairs have been canceled across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the Iowa State Fair, which was canceled last week for the first time since World War II. Other canceled fairs include Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio, North Dakota, Oregon, California, Alaska and West Virginia. Indiana canceled its state fair but will be hosting "a modified State Fair 4-H Livestock Show with additional activities that will be held on the State Fairgrounds in August,” according to a social media post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.