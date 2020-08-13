Missouri State High School Activities Association Board of Directors approved an option Thursday for alternate fall and spring seasons for schools unable to compete during the traditional season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The upcoming fall season remains scheduled for Aug. 28. Schools may opt for the alternate fall season given participation thresholds in the traditional regular season and traditional postseason are met.
Alternate spring season participants may not exceed the allowable number of weeks or contests in the traditional season. Postseasons are currently scheduled for both traditional and alternate fall and spring seasons.
“The traditional seasons are still being offered at this time for those schools able to participate,” said MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn in a release. “Today’s action by the Board of Directors puts into place a plan of action our staff devised in the event a school is not able to participate partially or in whole. This could give those students an opportunity to complete a season in their sport.”
The alternate fall season is scheduled to begin March 12 and conclude May 1. The alternate spring season is slated for May 14-July 10. Schools choosing the alternate fall season are automatically registered for the alternate spring season, though individual programs can opt-out by contacting MSHSAA.
Winter season remains scheduled to begin Nov. 1 and conclude March 20, should local guidelines allow competition.
MSHSAA issued return-to-play guidelines for schools July 15, detailing the screening process for practices and contests. Last week, the governing body relieved its restriction on virtual-only students and established a Sept. 18 date for classifications. Schools have until Sept. 11 to notify MSHSAA if a program will not participate in the postseason.
