Last week, MSHSAA released class and district assignments for the 2020 Spring Sports season.
Smith-Cotton baseball is scheduled to host the Class 5, District 9 Tournament at Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia, while its track and field teams are scheduled to compete in districts at Carthage High School.
With district tournaments scheduled to continue, here are the district assignments for Smith-Cotton and Kaysinger Conference spring season programs.
BASEBALL
Class 5 District 9
Smith-Cotton*, Camdenton, Jefferson City, Lebanon, Rolla, Waynesville
Class 2 District 13
Cole Camp, Fayette, Smithton, Stover, Sweet Springs, Tipton, Windsor
Class 2 District 14
Adrian, Archie, Lincoln, Montrose, Osceola, Skyline
Class 1 District 9
Jamestown, New Franklin, Otterville, Pilot Grove, Prairie Home, St. Elizabeth
Class 1 District 10
Green Ridge, Kingsville, La Monte, Leeton, Northwest, Sacred Heart
SOFTBALL
District 14
Cole Camp, Lakeland, Lincoln, Osceola, Skyline, Stockton, Stover, Windsor
District 15
Bunceton, Green Ridge, La Monte, Otterville, Sacred Heart, Smithton, Sweet Springs, Tipton
TRACK AND FIELD
Class 5 District 6
Carthage*, Joplin, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West, Nixa, Raymore-Peculiar, Republic, Smith-Cotton
Class 2 District 7
Adrian, Butler, Cole Camp, Lafayette County, Lone Jack, Sherwood, Skyline, Smithton, St. Paul Lutheran, Stover, Tipton, Windsor
Class 1 District 5
Bronaught, Bunceton, Climax Springs, Fair Play, Green Ridge, Hermitage, Humansville, Lakeland, Liberal, Macks Creek, Marion C. Early, Osceola, Otterville, Pilot Grove, Sacred Heart, Sheldon, Weaubleau, Wheatland
BOYS TENNIS
Class 2 District 13
Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West, Smith-Cotton
Class 1 District 13
Knob Noster, Lafayette County, Lexington, Odessa, Sacred Heart, Warrensburg
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 4 District 12
Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West, Raymore-Peculiar, Smith-Cotton
Class 1 District 7
Canton, Father Tolton, Knob Noster, Stover
BOYS GOLF
Class 4 District 5
Camdenton, Springfield Central, Glendale, Jefferson City, Lebanon, Parkview, Rock Bridge, Smith-Cotton, Waynesville, Willard
Class 1 District 4
Cole Camp, Concordia, Green Ridge, Lincoln, Lutheran Kansas City, Russellville, Sacred heart, Smithton, Stover, Tipton, Windsor
*Asterisks indicate district tournament hosts
