1B_MSHSAA-Districts.JPG

Smith-Cotton junior Adam Webb slides into second base during a March 15 game last season against Warrensburg at Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia.

 Democrat file photo

Last week, MSHSAA released class and district assignments for the 2020 Spring Sports season.

Smith-Cotton baseball is scheduled to host the Class 5, District 9 Tournament at Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia, while its track and field teams are scheduled to compete in districts at Carthage High School.

With district tournaments scheduled to continue, here are the district assignments for Smith-Cotton and Kaysinger Conference spring season programs.

BASEBALL

Class 5 District 9

Smith-Cotton*, Camdenton, Jefferson City, Lebanon, Rolla, Waynesville

Class 2 District 13

Cole Camp, Fayette, Smithton, Stover, Sweet Springs, Tipton, Windsor

Class 2 District 14

Adrian, Archie, Lincoln, Montrose, Osceola, Skyline

Class 1 District 9

Jamestown, New Franklin, Otterville, Pilot Grove, Prairie Home, St. Elizabeth

Class 1 District 10

Green Ridge, Kingsville, La Monte, Leeton, Northwest, Sacred Heart

SOFTBALL

District 14

Cole Camp, Lakeland, Lincoln, Osceola, Skyline, Stockton, Stover, Windsor

District 15

Bunceton, Green Ridge, La Monte, Otterville, Sacred Heart, Smithton, Sweet Springs, Tipton

TRACK AND FIELD

Class 5 District 6

Carthage*, Joplin, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West, Nixa, Raymore-Peculiar, Republic, Smith-Cotton

Class 2 District 7

Adrian, Butler, Cole Camp, Lafayette County, Lone Jack, Sherwood, Skyline, Smithton, St. Paul Lutheran, Stover, Tipton, Windsor

Class 1 District 5

Bronaught, Bunceton, Climax Springs, Fair Play, Green Ridge, Hermitage, Humansville, Lakeland, Liberal, Macks Creek, Marion C. Early, Osceola, Otterville, Pilot Grove, Sacred Heart, Sheldon, Weaubleau, Wheatland

BOYS TENNIS

Class 2 District 13

Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West, Smith-Cotton

Class 1 District 13

Knob Noster, Lafayette County, Lexington, Odessa, Sacred Heart, Warrensburg

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 4 District 12

Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West, Raymore-Peculiar, Smith-Cotton

Class 1 District 7

Canton, Father Tolton, Knob Noster, Stover

BOYS GOLF

Class 4 District 5

Camdenton, Springfield Central, Glendale, Jefferson City, Lebanon, Parkview, Rock Bridge, Smith-Cotton, Waynesville, Willard

Class 1 District 4

Cole Camp, Concordia, Green Ridge, Lincoln, Lutheran Kansas City, Russellville, Sacred heart, Smithton, Stover, Tipton, Windsor

*Asterisks indicate district tournament hosts

