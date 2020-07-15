The Missouri State High School Activities Association issued a document to schools Wednesday detailing the guidelines and recommendations for sports and activities in 2020-21 with special instruction on challenges presented by COVID-19.
In a letter to school administrators, MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn said the Aug. 10 beginning of the fall season remained unchanged. The letter added that schools that are not going to offer in-person classes will not be allowed to participate in sports and activities.
“If a school deems that it is not safe to hold face to face instruction, then it is inappropriate to have students and coaches come together to participate in sports and activities,” Urhahn said in the message.
MSHSAA also distributed a document compiled by the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and Covid-19 Task Force containing requirements and recommendations for the upcoming fall campaign. That document is available here: bit.ly/2OuoO32
Temperature screenings are required for students and coaches before each practice and may be completed at home to be documented and presented upon arrival to the school.
Should a subject record two screens equal to or more than 100.4 degrees, they will require clearance by a healthcare provider, documentation of a negative test outcome or after a 14-day quarantine period before returning to participation.
Here is the protocol for a confirmed COVID-19 case among players, coaches or directors:
“All participants who had close contact, direct contact with this individual, or a direct exposure to secretions (i.e. being coughed on) (up to 48 hours before they started showing symptoms) should be excluded from practice and play for 14 days. The Health Department should be contacted to assist in proper contract tracing and quarantining of individuals. If there was doubt of who the individual came into contact with then the entire team/group that practiced/rehearsed or competed with the individual should be quarantined for 14 days. Teams/Groups should keep documentation of names and contact information of opposing teams/groups, coaches/directors, and officials/adjudicators for contact tracing purposes.”
Masks are required when participants “are not doing strenuous physical activity,” especially before pre-practice screenings.
Schools are encouraged to establish tiers of access ranging from essential (coaches, players, etc.), preferred (media) and non-essential (fans, vendors) to help enforce social distancing guidelines and restrictions.
Officials and sideline volunteers are required to wear a mask or face covering and participants may not perform handshakes, high-fives, etc. before or after contests.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.