The Missouri State High School Activities Association granted special relief to by-laws allowing schools not meeting in-person to participate in fall sports and activities Wednesday in a virtual conference.
Initially barring virtual-only learners from fall sports participation, MSHSAA announced Monday it was meeting with schools “where local health departments have required virtual learning options only.”
“With the changing face of the start of the school year for our member schools,” said MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn in a release. “The Board and staff want to discuss possibilities that would allow as many students to participate as safely as possible.”
Wednesday, MSHSAA waived the requirement for schools to “provide instruction in a building or buildings.” This requirement effectively canceled the spring season when school districts across the state suspended in-person classes in March.
“Upon the approval of the Board, a member school may now determine if its teams will participate in MSHSAA activities while its students are receiving virtual instruction only, while following all requirements and guidelines set forth by their health department officials,” the release stated.
MSHSAA also announced a Sept. 18 date for release of fall sports classifications and district assignments, a delay of four weeks. Practices are still scheduled to begin Aug. 10 with the first contests scheduled for Aug. 28.
“Member schools will now have until Sept. 11 to notify the MSHSAA office if they have a sport that will not be able to participate in the postseason,” the release stated. “Those teams that will not be participating in the postseason will be removed from the classification process for that specific sport.”
The Board granted relief to bylaws regarding postseason eligibility and jamborees. This fall, schools will not have to complete at least half of the number of contests permitted to qualify for the postseason.
“Given the sudden changes that may occur during the season, the Board voted to grant relief of this section of the by-law to allow teams that complete less than half of their scheduled contests to remain eligible for the postseason in their sport or activity.”
MSHSAA emailed administrators and coaches July 15 informing them that schools not offering in-person classes would not be eligible to participate in fall sports and activities.
“If a school deems that it is not safe to hold face-to-face instruction, then it is inappropriate to have students and coaches come together to participate in sports and activities,” the release stated.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
