MU Extension will educate rural agricultural producers, landowners, and residents about agritourism and the opportunities it may provide for them through the Basics of Agritourism Conference from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 at Henderson Ranch, 23480 state Route 7 in Warsaw.
Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. and is included in the registration fee of $25 (individual) or $40 (couple).
Topics to be discussed include agritourism law, marketing/social media, insurance, wildlife leases, business plan/feasibility, forestry, Missouri Grown, USDA farm programs, and others.
Stockdog demonstrations and ranch tours are also available. Seating is limited, so register at extension2.missouri.edu/events/basics-of-agritourism-conference.
For more information, visit the website or call the Benton County Extension Office at 660-438-5012.
