Pettis County University of Missouri Extension offers Pettis County and surrounding communities a variety of family programs and resources, one being the annual fall GrandFamilies Event.
Due to a wide variety of circumstances, in today’s society, it is not uncommon to find someone raising a child who is not their biological child. They are typically thought of as grandparents, but it could be aunts, uncles, or even siblings.
These caregivers, referred to as GrandFamilies, are invited to attend an annual support event Saturday, Oct. 19 at Life Pointe Church, 2500 E. Broadway Blvd. in Sedalia.
Breakfast will be provided for attendees before topic sessions including Parenting with Love & Logic, Legal Issues/Options, and Tax Prep. Childcare will be provided.
Pre-registration is required by calling the Pettis County MU Extension Office at 660-827-0591.
For more information, visit the Pettis County MU Extension office at 1012-A Thompson Blvd., call 660-827-0591, or visit extension.missouri.edu/pettis/home.aspx.
