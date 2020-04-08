The University of Missouri Extension is taking a new approach to reaching out to agriculture producers by offering town hall meetings for producers:
Field Crops: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Livestock/Forage: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Commercial Horticulture: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays
Home Horticulture: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays
Regional and state ag specialists will answer producer questions and provide a statewide update on growing conditions.
To register, visit ipm.missouri.edu/townHalls. Attendees will receive an email with call-in information and a link to join online.
For more information, contact Field Specialist Gene Schmitz at schmitze@missouri.edu or 660-723-3621.
